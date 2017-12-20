Parents Claim Outrage After Unannounced Ivanka Trump School Visit, NASA Chooses Next New Frontiers Finalists, ‘Combat Jack’ Dead: P.M. Links

December 20, 2017
  • President Trump suggested the United States could cut off foreign aid to any country that votes for a United Nations resolution calling on the U.S. to withdraw its recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
  • Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) says he's resigning on January 2.
  • Some parents in Connecticut say they're outraged after Ivanka Trump made an unannounced visit to their children's school.
  • A judge declared a mistrial in the case of rancher Cliven Bundy, accused of leading an anti-government standoff in Nevada in 2014.
  • A Virginia state legislative race previously decided by one vote has now been declared a tie; there will be a coin toss.
  • Prosecutors in Turkey are seeking a sentence of four years for Knicks player Enes Kanter for insulting the Turkish president.
  • LaVar Ball wants to start a basketball league for high school graduates, paying top prospects up to $10,000 a year, to serve as an alternative to the NCAA.
  • NASA has chosen two finalists for its next New Frontiers mission, a trip to a comet and one to Saturn's moon Titan.
  • Reggie "Combat Jack" Osse is dead at 48.

