Trump Is Using Dreamers to Advance Hardline Immigration Restrictions: New at Reason

President Donald Trump is presenting lawmakers with a Sophie's Choice on Dreamers (those who were brought to the United States illegally when they were children): Acquiesce to his draconian immigration enforcement designs or watch him banish them, notes Reason Foundation Senior Analyst Shikha Dalmia.

There are two ways that decent members of both parties can avoid that dilemma: Either insist on attaching a clean Dreamer fix to a government-funding bill or pass one separately ahead of the funding bill. If they wait till after the funding bill is passed, they will lose all negotiating leverage to stop this administration's assault on immigrants.

View this article.