Democrats Are Fooling Themselves About Tax Reform’s Unpopularity: New at Reason

There will always be arguments about the efficacy of tax cuts for corporations and the rich, but at some point people find out that they get one, too.

David Harsanyi writes:

According to political analysts, 2018 Democrats will use the just-passed tax reform as a way to argue that the Republican Party is the party of the plutocracy, which is another way of saying that Democrats are going to use the same argument they've been using for the past three decades with varying degrees of success. A number of liberals have claimed that the passage of "unpopular" tax reform is historically analogous to the passage of Obamacare, which triggered the loss of hundreds of Democrat seats and, perhaps, control of the presidency.

This is wishful thinking.