How to defeat environmental toxins in your body

Most people go through their lives never even realizing or considering that the foods they eat and the water they drink are toxic soups of deadly, cancer- and other disease-causing chemicals.

When they contract cancer, heart disease or other diseases, they chalk it up to fate, or the luck-of-the-draw when, in fact, they are victims of careless, disinterested or overtly criminal crony corporations that knowingly sold toxins while covering up their effects, or dumped them into the environment.

America’s military industrial complex, operating with a belief that poisoning people to keep the military operating at peak efficiency is an acceptable trade-off, has been one of if not the biggest polluters in our nation’s history, if not the world’s, as a Pro Publica investigation uncovered. But never mind, said a former Navy general counsel.

“As long as we fight wars and we send men and women into combat, we have an obligation to them and to the country to train them realistically. And one of the costs of that training is to create some environmental damage,” said Alberto Mora, a former general counsel for the Navy, and now a senior fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government. “I always felt this was a tradeoff that the country needed to make and would want to make.”

We’re not talking here about processed foods, which we have discussed before. We’re not even talking about produce and meats that have been imported from other countries. We’re talking foods we grow ourselves and the water we pump from our own wells or that come through our pipes.

It seems that no matter what precautions we take there is no way to avoid the deadly and ubiquitous chemical assault on our bodies.

But there is a way to purge those toxins from our systems. Chelation therapy was created by the Germans in the early 1930s to remove heavy metals. It is approved by the Food and Drug Administration to remove heavy metals. It is not approved to remove calcium plaque from the arteries, but it will. The FDA will never approve EDTA (ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid) chelation therapy for cardiovascular disease simply because they will not jeopardize the heart surgery industry, a multibillion dollar medical monopoly.

Heavy metal toxins disrupt neurological pathways. Our polluted environment poisons the air we breathe, the water we drink and the food we eat with heavy metals including lead, cadmium, iron, copper, mercury and aluminum.

Add to this vascular assault the buildup of plaque in our arteries and EDTA chelation therapy is the only treatment of choice to restore vascular health.

Who says so? The American Medical Association, FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Licensed doctors, from first-year interns to professors of medicine at Harvard University, as well as many prestigious medical centers, all confirm that EDTA chelation therapy is the only viable choice for the removal of toxic metals from the body.

The AMA, the FDA and the CDC have all publicly state that EDTA therapy is “the treatment of choice to remove toxins and toxic metals from the body. Toxic metal accumulation is directly related to heart disease.”

Chelation works on the whole body whereas bypass surgery only bypasses a few inches of heart arteries. Just the benefit of lead removal is of tremendous benefit to the heart, the kidneys and the nervous system. Heavy metal toxicity is a big factor in causing immune system compromise.

If someone says to you that there are no studies on chelation therapy, your response should be that blinded studies were never required by the FDA to determine the effectiveness of bypass surgery, angioplasty or stents.

The focus of EDTA chelation therapy is on helping vascular conditions related to restricted blood flow due to atherosclerotic plaque.

But there are many other benefits traceable to treatment with EDTA chelation:

Reduction of liver-produced cholesterol.

Lowered insulin requirements in diabetics.

Reduced high blood pressure.

Normalization of cardiac arrhythmias.

Relief from leg muscle cramps.

Reduction in allergic symptoms.

Normalized weight.

Improved psychological and emotional status.

Enhanced sensory input: better sight, hearing and taste.

Reversal of impotence.

Cold extremities warmed.

Removal of toxic metals and calcium plaque from the human vascular system directly and positively affects the restoration of cardiovascular health. It’s a life saver!

There is no doubt about the efficacy of chelation therapy (IV or oral) for cardiovascular health. There is new excitement about chelation for kidney disease. There are many books written on chelation therapy. Finally, there is a mountain of evidence to support EDTA chelation. People who read the books and literature know that chelation is a miracle in restoring vascular health all over the body and brain.

Chelation must be taken over a few years for maximum benefit. It should be taken as a preventive as well as for the removal of plaque after it has accumulated.

If you are past age 35, start using oral chelation daily for two to three years to flush your vascular system of accumulated metals, toxins and calcium plaque. There is no risk with oral chelation and it works on the total vascular system unlike bypass surgery which only bypasses a few inches of coronary arteries which plug up again in a very short time.

The post How to defeat environmental toxins in your body appeared first on Personal Liberty®.