Movie Review: The Post: New at Reason

The Post doesn't do the one key thing that director Steven Spielberg apparently hoped it would. In Spielberg's view, the 1971 attempt by the Nixon Administration to prevent The New York Times and The Washington Post from publishing the purloined Pentagon Papers was analogous to Donald Trump's hostile mockery of the mainstream press of today. But the leaking of the Pentagon Papers—a damning RAND Corporation analysis of 22 years of U.S. interference in Southeast Asia—was seen as a major First Amendment issue by the two newspapers, framed as a violation of the Espionage Act by the administration, and ultimately had to be adjudicated by the Supreme Court. (The newspapers won.) Trump hasn't attempted anything like this (yet); and it should also be noted that he's not the only American mocking the press these days.

So Spielberg's intention to make a chiming connection between that era and this one doesn't hold up. What he has produced instead is a rather old-fashioned movie about constitutional idealism—a big-league-journalism drama that inevitably lacks the thrills of the more sinister Watergate classic, All the President's Men.

Which is not to say that The Post is a bad movie, writes Kurt Loder.

