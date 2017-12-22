The WIRE: Your week in review

From the U.N. to Amtrak’s end — and most points in between — it’s time for a look back at the week that was. Personal Liberty Digest® presents: The WIRE!

The U.N. General Assembly voted 128-9 this week to declare U.S. recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital ‘null and void.’



The U.S. voted 1-0 to continue to not give a crap what the U.N. thinks.

Told of the opposition to the U.S. Embassy’s move to Jerusalem, Trump responded by reminding them how lucky they are to have us to foot their bills. “Let them vote against us. We’ll save a lot. We don’t care.”



Coming in 2025 — the new Trump Tower East River

U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley issued stern warnings to the deliberative body, “The United States will remember this day in which it was singled out for attack in this assembly.” She continued, “We will remember it when we are called upon to once again make the world’s largest contribution” to the U.N. and when other member nations ask Washington “to pay even more and to use our influence for their benefit.”

Damn! Talk about “girl power!” Hey feminists: That’s a “strong woman.”



“I’ll let you know what it’s like on the business side of the Oval Office, Hillary.”

Plenty of U.N. diplomats took their turn at the podium to decry the U.S. move as a threat to global stability and human rights. Among them such noted champions of human rights North Korea and Yemen.



It’s the Yemenis I’ll miss most. Fun, fun guys.

The Venezuelan delegate whined “The world is not for sale;” but I think he’s just made because socialism left them with nothing worth buying.



They’ve cornered the global market on empty shelves.

With the passage of tax reform, Democrats had a new thing to promise would kill us all!



Assuming anyone survives “climate change” and the end of net neutrality.

Since people seem to be struggling with the facts of the new tax law, here it is, in three easy steps:



1: Nearly everyone who pays, will pay less.

2: Everything the Democrats have said about it is false.

3. See step 1.



Senator Elizabeth Warren went on the warpath, claiming the reform, which would deliver rebates to over 80 percent of Americans, “kicks working families to the curb.”



Given “your people’s” history with the government taking their stuff, I’d have thought you’d support a law giving some of it back.

When a number of large corporations announced they would be raising wages and offering hundreds of millions of dollars in bonuses thanks to the new law, Democrats who called the measure “corporate greed” found themselves on familiar ground: opposing Americans keeping their money.

Bold strategy. Worked super well last time they tried it.

With the Department of Justice under the microscope for Democrat holdover corruption, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced a reopening of the probe into the connections between Hillary Clinton, her “foundation,” and the Uranium One scandal.



Das vidaniya, Nana.

Comedienne Rosie O’Donnell showed us the funny this week when she offered to bribe Senators Jeff Flake and Susan Collins with $2 million each if they would vote against the tax reform measure. You know what’s even funnier: doing a stretch in federal prison for attempted bribery.



I wonder if she’ll even fit in a 6×9 cell.

Democrats got their panties in a wad over the omission of so-called “climate change” from the president’s national security strategy and the inclusion of Islamic terrorism.



Let’s see, which one is the bigger threat?

Disgraced former U.N. Ambassador Susan Rice plugged a piece she pooped out for The New York Times, saying “Trump’s “America First” National Security Strategy is the summation of his abdication of traditional American global leadership.”



Why read it when I can wait for the YouTube video?

Plenty of liberal boo-birds roosted to blame Trump for the Amtrak crash in Washington this week, claiming he ignored infrastructure improvements.



Damn shame Obama didn’t get to it during his eight years in office.

The “blame Trump” rationale for the wreck didn’t last long after it was revealed the brand new line, making its maiden voyage, was going 80 mph in a 30 mph zone.



How about “blame mismanaged, technologically antiquated, fiscal black holes?”

Rapper Eminem says he’s ready with new “lines” in the event President Trump says anything he doesn’t like. Ooh, you’re gonna get him with mean words, behind his back?



Oooh. You so gangsta!

The sad remains of The Daily Show decided to cap off 2017 with a “Song for Women 2017,” because — um — comedy? But wait, it gets worse! The tune wraps up with a cameo by an old lady shrieking into what she probably thinks is the telephone.



“Who’s stepping on a bag of cats in here — oh, Madame Secretary. Carry on.”

And that’s your week in review! For the Personal Liberty Digest®, I’m Ben Crystal saying “See you next week, on The WIRE!”

