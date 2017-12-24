In 2008, I decided it was time to embrace the “new” technology and create a web presence as a way of expanding knowledge beyond the 50,000 subscribers of my printed newsletter, The Bob Livingston Letter .

We went live with the site on June 23, 2008. In the beginning, Personal Liberty — or Personal Liberty Digest as it was then known — was simply a place to reprint content from the monthly letter. Within a couple of months, some of my friends joined me in this endeavor by becoming contributors and spreading word of the site to their circle of friends. Some of them already had something of a web presence, so that helped us to grow.

We began some marketing efforts designed to introduce more people to Personal Liberty . This helped to expand our subscriber base and other liberty lovers began to take notice. Through advertising and word of mouth, our presence spread.

From there we spun off our new Bob Livingston Alerts, which gives us an opportunity to cut through the elites’ haze and continue to poke a finger in the eye of the establishment.

With all of that, you, dear readers, have given me the greatest present I could ask for: your loyalty and your daily participation. We have hundreds of thousands of subscribers now, and we continue to grow and expand our offerings.

The post Our Christmas gift to you appeared first on Personal Liberty®.