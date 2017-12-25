Brickbat: Mum’s the Word

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman blames Minneapolis cops for the lack of charges against police officer Mohamed Noor, saying investigators have given him nothing he can use. Noor shot Justine Damond after she'd called to report a woman screaming outside her house. In remarks to local activists, Freeman singled out Noor's partner. "He (Noor) won't answer my questions and he doesn't have to. We all have fifth amendment rights. I can't talk to her because she's gone, and the other cop just gave us shit," he said.