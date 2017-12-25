So What? Christians

Thanks to a note from a preacher friend, I think I’ve discovered a new type of Christian: the So what? Christian.

I have written many times about Christian jihadists, Old Testament Christians, Christian armchair warriors, theological schizophrenics, Christian Coalition moralists, nuclear Christians, Janus Christians, evangelical warvangelicals, Catholic just war theorists, reich-wing Christian nationalists, theocon Values Voters, imperial Christians, pro-lifers for mass murder, Red-State Christian fascists, bloodthirsty Christian conservatives, beam Christians, nuclear Christians, Christian Coalition moralists, double-minded Christians, Christian warmongers, God and country Christian bumpkins, sniper theologians, Christian military idolaters, conservative Christian militarists, and members of the Christian axis of evil.

The So what? Christian, when presented with some negative assertion about the U.S. government, the U.S. military, U.S. wars, or U.S. foreign policy, instead of inquiring as to its validity, doing some research, or spending more than three seconds thinking about it, dismisses it with “So what?,” usually followed by some ridiculous statement.

Here are some examples.

The U.S. military has bombed Afghan wedding parties: So what? The bride and groom were going to produce potential terrorists.

The U.S. military has killed thousands of civilians in Iraq and Afghanistan: So what? They are just collateral damage.

The United States gives billions of dollars a year in foreign aid to Israel: So what? The Jews are God’s chosen people.

The U.S. military has a thousand overseas military bases: So what? America is the exceptional nation.

U.S. drone strikes regularly miss their targets: So what? America makes no apologies.

The United States has been fighting in Afghanistan longer than against Nazi Germany: So what? It is better to fight “over there” instead of “over here.”

The real defense budget is around a trillion dollars: So what? The military keeps us safe.

The Pledge of Allegiance was written by a socialist minister. So what? America is still one nation under God.

The U.S. military kills innocent Muslims that were no threat to the United States: So what? All Muslims are terrorists.

Inmates at Guantanamo are being held indefinitely with neither charge nor trial: So what? Terrorists don’t need trials.

U.S. soldiers have committed war crimes: So what? There’s always a few bad apples in every bushel.

U.S. soldiers recite filthy cadences in basic training: So what? I’m proud to be an American where at least I know I’m free.

The U.S. military pays sports teams for patriotic displays and troop tributes: So what? God bless America.

The United States is increasing military actions in Africa: So what? America is the greatest country in the world.

The U.S. military keeps brothels open overseas: So what? The troops are defending our freedoms.

A preemptive war against Iraq was wrong because Iraq was no threat to the United States: So what? There is “a time of war” (Ecclesiastes 3:8).

Thousands of U.S. soldiers died unnecessarily in Iraq and Afghanistan: So what? There is no greater honor than to die for your country.

Military recruiters lie to impressionable young people: So what? There is nothing more noble than military service.

Veterans are committing suicide at an alarming rate: So what? They should not feel guilty for anything they did while in service to their country.

The U.S. military is increasingly being filled with women, homosexuals, lesbians, and transgenders: So what? There is no higher calling than military service.

The U.S. military and intelligence services have tortured people: So what? As long as it saves the life of one American.

The U.S. military has created tens of thousands of widows and orphans in Iraq and Afghanistan: So what? The terrorists who kill Jews are Muslims.

The U.S. military killed millions of Vietnamese in the Vietnam War: So what? The only good communist is a dead communist.

The U.S. military has bombed seven Muslim countries over the past few years: So what? Islam is a false religion.

The United States hasn’t constitutionally declared war on any country since World War II: So what? Romans 13.

War is the greatest destroyer of civil liberties: So what? Civil liberties are the concern of leftists.

The U.S. military is a bombing, maiming, and killing machine: So what? The LORD is a man of war (Exodus 15:3).

It is shameful that some conservative Christians have this So what? attitude. It is even worse when this mindset is followed by ridiculous statements that display their willful ignorance.

So what? Christians. Rebuke them, chastise them, reprimand them, reprove them, castigate them, and scold them. Just don’t forget to educate them, instruct them, teach them, inform them, enlighten them, and admonish them. By all means, use the resources available at LRC.

The post So What? Christians appeared first on LewRockwell.