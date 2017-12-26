Is it time to purge the Justice Department? (video)

As President Donald Trump lashed out at the FBI Tuesday for taking seriously the “garbage” dossier which alleged he has ties to Russia ahead of the 2016 election, a Republican lawmaker said it’s time for Congress to look into purging the FBI and Department of Justice of “deep state” elements.

The president took to Twitter to blast the FBI following a Fox and Friends segment pointing out that the agency has yet to back up any of the claims in the Clinton campaign funded dossier responsible in part for kicking off the Trump/Russia collusion investigation.

WOW, @foxandfrlends “Dossier is bogus. Clinton Campaign, DNC funded Dossier. FBI CANNOT (after all of this time) VERIFY CLAIMS IN DOSSIER OF RUSSIA/TRUMP COLLUSION. FBI TAINTED.” And they used this Crooked Hillary pile of garbage as the basis for going after the Trump Campaign! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2017

Lawmakers on the House Intelligence Committee have already begun to ask questions about Justice’s handling of the investigation into claims made in the seedy dossier.

Florida Republican Rep. Francis Rooney said on MSNBC Tuesday that he believes it’s time for Congress to take further action.

“I’m very concerned that the DOJ and the FBI, whether you call it deep state or what, are off the rails,” he said.

MSNBC host Hallie Jackson took umbrage at the lawmaker’s remarks.

“Congressman, you just called the FBI and the DOJ off the rails. Something that you’re okay with talking about here? How does that not sort of undermine the work that the agencies are doing?” she asked.

It’s not the FBI he wants to “undermine,” the lawmaker said, but the deep state elements he believes have infiltrated the agency.

“I don’t want to discredit them. I would like to see the directors of those agencies purge it,” said Rooney. “And say look, we’ve got a lot of great agents, a lot of great lawyers here, those are the people that I want the American people to see and know the good works being done, not these people who are kind of the deep state.”

RELATED:

The deep state is coming for Trump

Oliver Stone: Deep State is shockingly open about its war on Trump (Video)

A coup is underway

Is there a plan to take Trump out?

The Deep State and Brits colluded on Trump dossier to make Russia toxic

Manafort indictment about more than just getting Trump

The post Is it time to purge the Justice Department? (video) appeared first on Personal Liberty®.