Learn These Critical Survival Skills

2. Five Combative Shooting Drills You MUST Practice

If one of your goals for 2018 is to become a better shooter (or even just feel more comfortable around firearms), here are five shooting drills you should add to your training routine.

This collection of drills is designed to help you improve a wide range of shooting skills. Included in the description of each drill are important takeaways, as well as a few ways it can be modified for extra training benefit.

In addition to “The Fab Five’ — as author John Mosby calls them — you’ll also learn what he considers the three essential aspects of employing a firearm in a combative encounter. These fundamental guidelines, in addition to plenty of practice, will ensure that if you ever have to draw your gun, you’ll make it home alive.

3. Faraday Cage — What It Is, Why You Need It and How to Build One

If you’re concerned about the possibility of an EMP attack (you should be), then check out this comprehensive article from the folks over at Skilled Survival. Basically, it covers everything you need to know about Faraday cages, including:

Everyday uses for Faraday cages

Four reasons you should have one

Three options (with step-by-step instructions) to build your own

What items you should store in a Faraday cage for protection.

Not only that, but this piece busts four Faraday cage myths and provides tons of links to other resources. If there’s ever anything you wanted to know about Faraday cages, click on the link above for a complete education.

4. Eight Basic Survival Bushcraft Skills That You Ought to Know

“Bushcraft” is a popular term for wilderness survival skills — skills that will come in handy if you’re bugging out, there’s a grid-down scenario or you just decide to get away from it all one weekend and go camping.

The above post on TheSurvivalistBlog.net runs down eight basic bushcraft skills anyone can learn, from starting a fire to building a temporary shelter to predicting the weather. A great way to get your kids or grandkids involved in prepping is to work on mastering these techniques together.

You don’t have to become an expert, but I strongly recommend taking the time to gain proficiency in at least a few of these techniques. You never know when they could come in handy…

5. Five Ways to Prepare on a Budget

When it comes to preparedness, if there is one thing you do in the coming year, it should be to assemble at least 30 days’ worth of emergency food and water for your family.

The fact is we live in an unpredictable world. You never know when the next disaster (natural or man-made) will hit, especially in today’s chaotic global climate. That’s why I believe it’s vital for all Americans to have the ability to sustain themselves for at least 30 days.

For water, that means you need one gallon per person per day. For food, that means making a 30-day meal plan, factoring in all three meals each day for each member of your family.

I realize that may be a challenge for some people — especially if you’re on a fixed income. Take a look at the above article from 1776PatriotUSA.com that runs down five ways you can still prepare even if you’re strapped for cash. So there’s really no excuse. Prepare now so you can breathe a little easier in 2018.

