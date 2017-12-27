Anarchy in the U.S.A.

Riots are unruly acts of civil unrest caused by an assembled group that result in violence against people and property.

Some riots start with an organized call to assemble that suddenly turns disorderly for any number of reasons. Some riots stem from a seemingly spontaneous outpouring of people onto the streets, though there are often signs of potential trouble for some time before it boils over into violence.

Once an organized march, for example, transforms into a violent and uncontrollable mob, another dynamic takes over. This is referred to as “herd mentality.” A mob creates its own whirlpool and rapidly draws others into acting aggressive, rebellious or destructive.

Negative behavior is highly contagious. One person throws a garbage can through a plate glass window and it’s like dropping a match into a crate of ammunition: The situation explodes, others follow suit and a riot is born. There are no rules in a riot — it’s an example of humanity without laws when robbery, assault and manslaughter are committed openly.

Head up, Eyes Open

As I mentioned, civil unrest does not spring up overnight. In the age of instantaneous news coverage, topics that could cause massive civil disobedience are widely broadcast. Be alert to social issues that are creating a ripple of controversy in your community, especially ones that seem to stir up strong emotions. Don’t ignore bad news.

Although you may think it less stressful to focus on the latest happenings among celebrities or spend your time chatting electronically with friends, survival in the modern world requires a measure of due diligence.

Keep informed of organized rallies — especially for the purpose of protest — and note the locations where these activities are planned. Remember, the site of a protest might be ground zero for a riot. And once anarchy sets in, there are no boundaries limiting how far it could spread.

Here are a few other factors to keep in mind when you sense civil unrest brewing:

Know if the roads or streets you plan to travel will intersect with areas ripe for potential civil disturbance

Check to see if commuter lines, subways or bus routes you use will put you in contact with these areas

Familiarize yourself with evacuation routes that encompass a large radius around the vicinity where disturbances are most likely to occur.

If You’re Caught in a Riot…

One of our constitutional freedoms is the right to lawfully assemble. But if you participate in a rally or march to voice your opinion, be exceptionally alert to the mood in the crowd. Riots are sparked by emotional responses to social, political or financial issues.

When you are part of a rally or march, try to limit your involvement by remaining on the flanks or the perimeter of the crowd. If the situation turns riotous, you’ll want to have evacuation routes.

Look at a map beforehand of where the planned protest or rally will occur and verify landmarks, streets and environmental factors. Also note potential spots where you could get boxed in.

It doesn’t take much to start a riot. One violent action, or an action perceived as such by the police, could set off a chain reaction. If you’re at the front and see a wall of riot police ahead, know that the situation has escalated to one of high danger and immediately move in the opposite direction. Stay on your feet, crouch low and move with purpose — not panic. Expect law enforcement to use tear gas, rubber bullets and any number of other tools to disperse the crowd.

Blood, Sweat and Tears

Tear gas is made of chemical compounds called lachrymatory agents, which aren’t gases, but solids or liquids dispersed by aerosolized pressure. Riot police deliver it via grenades or blank shotgun cartridges loaded with the chemicals. It causes painful irritation to the mucus membranes of the eyes, nose, mouth and lungs, causing tears, temporary blindness and gagging.

The stuff works! I had the opportunity to be reminded of this several times during SEAL training. The odd thing is each time I got doused, it hurt a little less. Either I was building up a resistance to it (which can happen) or I was simply more prepared for what it would feel like.

Flushing your eyes with salt water dilutes the effects, in addition to washing exposed skin with soap and water. People with asthmatic conditions may need immediate medical attention and administration of oxygen.

Too Long, Didn’t Read?

Here’s a handy checklist of what to do if you ever find yourself in a riot:

Be alert to the general mood in the crowd and pay attention to any emotional shifts

Stay on the perimeter of the crowd

Know the area so you don’t get boxed in

Watch for signs of violence

If the situation escalates, immediately gain distance from the unrest

Stay on your feet, crouch low and move purposefully away from the crowd

If confronted by police, raise your arms with your palms open and facing out to show you have no weapons or threatening objects.

If You Live Near a Riot…

As I mentioned, riots have no boundaries, which mean it’s possible that your house could be in the path of the mob. The best way to avoid getting caught up is to hunker down.

The following checklist applies to what to do during a riot or in the aftermath of any catastrophe when lawlessness prevails:

Stay indoors

Barricade doors and windows using plywood or heavy furniture

Paint on the front door or on the outside of your house a warning that the occupant is armed, even if you are not. Simply write: “Occupant is armed.” This will usually deter opportunists who take advantage of riots for the purposes of looting

Do not expose yourself. For example, don’t sit on your front porch with a shotgun in your lap

Once sufficiently barricaded indoors, move to an upper floor if possible. You want to be in a position so that if your house is breached, the intruders have only one way to get to you. This is called creating a choke point. This will give you an advantage if you have to defend yourself against a large number of intruders

Stay put. Wait for order to return before venturing out.

It may take hours or even days for law enforcement to restore order. This is why it’s critical that your house is stocked with emergency supplies, including food, water, flashlights, a survival radio and a first-aid kit.

Be a survivor… not a statistic,

Cade Courtley

