Obama Still Most Admired Man in America, Israel Wants Trump Station Near Western Wall, NASA Looking to Alpha Centauri: P.M. Links

- Barack Obama topped the list of most admired men in the U.S. according to the annual Gallup poll, with President Trump coming in second, the first time since 2008 the incumbent president didn't top the list. Hillary Clinton topped the list of most admired women for the 15th year in a row, while Bill Clinton fell off the top 10 for the first time in 25 years.
- Pro-Trump singer Joy Villa has filed a sexual assault complaint against former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski.
- Hillary Clinton supporters are outraged over a Vanity Fair video poking fun at the failed presidential candidate and suggesting she find new hobbies.
- At least 10 people were injured in a TNT explosion at a store in St. Petersburg, according to Russian state media.
- The transport minister of Israel wants to name a planned train station near the Western Wall after Trump.
- NASA is interested in sending a probe to Alpha Centauri, in 2069.
