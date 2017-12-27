Universities Are Raising a Generation of Trumplets: New at Reason

Free speech is increasingly triggering.

A. Barton Hinkle writes:

That dull roar you heard a few days ago? It came from the countless gasps of horror when The Washington Post reported that the Centers for Disease Control had discouraged the use of certain words.

According to The Post, policy analysts were told not to use seven particular terms: fetus, transgender, vulnerable, entitlement, diversity, evidence-based, and science-based. This led to stern editorials about "thought control, Trump-style," warnings that the directive was an "attack on science," and so on. Having the government tell people which words they may and may not use is doubleplusungood, was the widespread consensus.

And of course it is. But to borrow from Kipling, "you need not stop work to inform us; we knew it ten seasons before." Those exercised over the news about the CDC are coming rather late to the party.