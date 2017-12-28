Roy Moore Rejected (Yet Again), IRS Warns About Pre-Paying Taxes, Fine Upheld Against Bakery over Gay Wedding Cake: P.M. Links

- Roy Moore's last-minute attempt to stop the certification of the results of Alabama's senate election has been rejected by a circuit judge. Doug Jones has been formally declared the victor.
- The IRS says that people who prepaid their property taxes for 2018 in order to take advantage of deductions that are being scaled back under the tax overhaul may not be able to deduct as much as they think they can.
- Oregon's Court of Appeals has upheld a $135,000 fine against a bakery owner who refused to make a wedding cake for a lesbian couple.
- The editor's notes in the manuscript for Milo Yiannopoulos' book that was ultimately rejected (after being accepted) by Simon & Schuster have become public thanks to court records and Yiannopoulos' lawsuit against the book publisher. The notes are not kind, to say the least.
- "Airstrikes in Yemen kill 68 civilians in a single day."
- Erica Garner, the daughter of Eric Garner—the man who died after being put in a chokehold by police in New York City over selling loose cigarettes—has been declared brain dead following a heart attack.
