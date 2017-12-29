The WIRE: Your week in review

From Western Wall to record snowfall — and most points in between — it’s time for a look back at the week that was. Personal Liberty Digest® presents: The WIRE!

Record low temperatures and snowfalls hit swaths of the country, prompting freezing residents to cry out “where is global warming?”



Are you kidding? I’m not going out in that!

The president got in on the fun, tweeting “In the East, it could be the coldest New Year’s Eve on record. Perhaps we could use a little bit of that good old Global Warming that our Country,” setting off a chorus of rage from global warmists.



Global warming must be real! Why else would the snowflakes be melting down like this?

Senator Elizabeth Warren raced to the warmists’ rescue, shrieking “Climate change is real and we have a moral obligation to protect this Earth for our children and grandchildren.” So, Democrats care about children and grandchildren now?



Planned Parenthood will be heartbroken to lose her support.

With their overheated rhetoric failing to distract people from the benefits of tax reform, Democrats, led by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, took a new tack: complaining it didn’t offer enough help to rich people in high-tax states. Here’s a thought: how about you lower your state taxes?



Hey now, that’s my bread and butter you’re messing with.

During a stop on his latest global Logan Act-skirting tour, former President Barack Obama cautioned fans “Beware of alternative realities on the Internet.”



And for God’s sake, don’t agree to meet them for breakfast!

When asked what he misses about being president, Obama also noted: “The fact that I didn’t used to experience traffic, I used to cause traffic.”



I can’t believe the poors almost made us late!

Israel will name a new train station near the Western Wall after President Trump; a show of gratitude for his recognition of Jerusalem as their capital and for he being the only sitting U.S. president to visit the Western Wall personally. Not for nothing, but that’s not something they’d do for a Nazi.



Freakin’ Jews, always poking holes in Democrats’ narrative.

According to a report in The Wall Street Journal, people should be outraged that Ivanka Trump frequently wears clothing from her own fashion line, because it makes her a “walking billboard” for a business she put in trust when she took her White House gig.



Normally no one minds if you wear stuff with your own name in it.

The first daughter and presidential advisor also heard from the Democrats when she posted this vacation photo, in which a Confederate flag can be seen in the distant background — if you squint hard enough. Apparently, the left thinks Trump should have control over other people’s decorating style.

See here, private citizens out for a day on the water, Ivanka wants to take some vacay pics, and your accessories may trigger the slow kids.

Short version: United Airlines stole a woman’s first class seat to give to Rep. Sheila Jackson-Lee, and rather than apologize, Jackson-Lee accused her of racism for being upset.



Shorter version: Taking your stuff isn’t racist. Wanting it back is.

Another example of liberals eating their own this week, when hordes of feminists attacked Vanity Fair over a parody that suggested Hillary Clinton should “take up another hobby” instead of politics. In case anyone forgot that there’s no honor among Democrats.



To be fair, she kinda is the electoral kiss of death.

Male stars will wear black to the Golden Globe awards to “protest sexual misconduct in Hollywood.” The guys who committed/enabled these horrors are condemning them by — wearing what they’d wear anyway. So brave!



And it’s harder to see when they’re sneaking up behind women in dark alleys — bonus!

Barnard College professor Premilla Nadaesen, writing in The Washington Post this week, declared “Extreme poverty returns to America.” I guess it took a vacation for the previous eight years.



Sorry poor people, but since Obama’s done, you have to turn in those Bentleys and Hamptons summer homes.

CNN was so butt hurt over this box truck which blocked their view of Trump playing golf, they “reported” on it nearly two dozen times this week.



That’s nearly two dozen times more than they’ve mentioned Obama running protection for Hezbollah coke dealers.

And, erstwhile CNN contributor Kathy Griffin crawled out of her hole this week to complain to Politico that it’s President Donald Trump’s fault that she “can’t book a gig anywhere in the United States.” According to the comedienne, Trump “absolutely used me as a tool to distract from his bad news of the day.”



Trump knew in advance that you’d pull this stunt? Does he have a time machine; or are you just desperate?

And that’s your week in review! For the Personal Liberty Digest®, I’m Ben Crystal saying “See you next week, on The WIRE!”

