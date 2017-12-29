Trump Insists DACA Deal Must Include Border Wall Funding, Gunman Attacks Coptic Christians in Egypt, 40,000 Pounds of Avocado Spill Onto Texas Highway: P.M. Links

- President Trump insisted any immigration deal involving Dreamers also include funding for a border wall with Mexico.
- A gunman in Egypt who targeted Coptic Christians killed seven people.
- Former soccer player George Weah was elected president of Liberia.
- China denies selling oil to North Korea.
- Anti-government protests erupt in Iran.
- An 18-wheeler crashed in Texas, spilling 40,000 pounds of avocado onto the highway.
