Busting myths to get your 2018 started right

If we are to ever unbind ourselves from the chains of conventional wisdom, we must first come to understand that we are constantly under assault from government propaganda and government propagandists. Our indoctrination begins at an early age and reaches its peak as we glide through the government indoctrination camps deceptively called public education.

When we are born into a system and we live it for a period of time, we lose our imperative to inquire. We automatically and unconsciously assume that things that are have always been. The system is prescribed.

We accept it, and it becomes a part of us. We don’t feel animosity or hostility toward the authority that we are born under. We are all born into conventional wisdom. Every bit of information we get from the very beginning of our existence “sells” us on authority. This goes on through public (non)education and throughout life.

The only acceptable social and moral thing to do then is to accept authority, conform to authority and above all, never question authority, let alone its morality and its modus operandi. Once a person is taught a fact and believes that fact long enough, he or she cannot ponder or contemplate information or a question that challenges the fact. The mind simply cannot process information that conflicts with previously accepted data. Prior conditioning is difficult to challenge.

Psychologists call this quirk of human nature cognitive dissonance. It means the rejection of information not in harmony with previous beliefs.

Here’s an example. Conventional wisdom holds that there exists two political parties in America and that they pursue two different agendas. The reality is that there are two names of political parties, but the philosophy and morality of all politicians is the same. Things that are equal to the same thing are equal to each other.

