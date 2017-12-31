Is Trump quietly admitting the Russia investigation has merit?

President Donald Trump made two statements last week that raise questions about the direction of the FBI’s Russia collusion investigation.

In an interview with The New York Times, Trump maintained that there was no collusion between members of his administration and Russia. But the president stopped short of saying the investigation should be ended immediately.

As noted by The Hill:

“There’s been no collusion. But I think he’s going to be fair,” Trump told The New York Times during an interview at his golf club in West Palm Beach, Fla. Trump’s comments were striking because they came as many top Republicans have tried to discredit Mueller and his investigative team.

GOP lawmakers have seized upon anti-Trump texts sent by a senior FBI agent, who has since been reassigned from the probe, and called for the firing of Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe for his role in the Hillary Clinton email investigation. Some Democrats have said the attacks could provide cover for Trump if he tries to fire Mueller, a step the White House has repeatedly insisted is not under consideration. Trump, however, said the investigation “makes the country look very bad, and it puts the country in a very bad position.” “So the sooner it’s worked out, the better it is for the country,” he said. Trump also said that even if there was collusion, it wouldn’t be illegal.

“I watched Alan Dershowitz the other day, he said, No. 1, there is no collusion, No. 2, collusion is not a crime, but even if it was a crime, there was no collusion,” Trump told the Times. “And he said that very strongly. He said there was no collusion. And he has studied this thing very closely. I’ve seen him a number of times.” “There is no collusion, and even if there was, it’s not a crime,” he continued. “But there’s no collusion.”

