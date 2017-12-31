Ron Paul predicts a Libertarian will run competitively in the 2020 election

Former Congressman Ron Paul says the current upside down nature of two-party politics in the United States is setting the stage for the right Libertarian Party candidate to achieve historic success in the 2020 presidential election.

“The appearance of the libertarian movement has been set back partially because of Trump, but intellectually we’ve been doing well,” Paul said in a recent interview with Washington Examiner. “We as libertarians have some work to do before [voters] are going to accept a true-blue libertarian, but I think moving in that direction and having a popular candidate is very possible” in 2020.

Despite recent economic upswings, Paul says the nation’s strong economy isn’t likely to hold. “It’s a bubble economy in many, many different ways and it’s going to come unglued,” he said.

“We’re on the verge of something like what happened in ’89 when the Soviet system just collapsed,” Paul told the Examiner. “I’m just hoping our system comes apart as gracefully.”

