Helicopter Parenting in 2017: New at Reason

So popular has helicopter parenting become that people from all walks of life are trying their hands at it. To close out 2017, Lenore Skenazy shares 10 of her favorities. Here are three:

8. NEW "BUDDY SYSTEM" REQUIRES A BUDDY FOR THE BUDDY

A mom reports that at her daughter's Y Camp over the summer, the girls were told they had to take two buddies with them anywhere they went, including from the pool to the lockerroom. "My daughter complained that she nearly had to pee in the pool because she couldn't find two other girls to go to the locker room with her," one mother said. Worse, if they had to go to the bathroom at night, they had to wake two buddies AND a counselor.

9. FATHER ASSUMED TO BE TRAFFICKER

A dad returning from Mexico with his 3-year-old daughter was suspected of sex trafficking her, despite his having his passport, her passport, AND a notarized letter from the mom saying that she gave them her permission to travel. Authorities felt compelled to act upon a "tip" that was nothing more than a passenger's hunch. The authorities finally allowed the dad and daughter to carry on after reaching mom, who confirmed the dad was the dad, their kid was their kid and the notarized letter was, indeed, notarized.

10. SCHOOL BANS GRANDMA FROM PROM

Bryce Maine invited his beloved grandma to be his date to the Eufaula High School prom. The principal said no, because, "Safety of students and staff is the first and most important of the many tasks of a school administrator. For the 10 years I have been high school principal, we have denied requests each year from students asking to bring older dates to prom. We do not chance leaving any stone unturned when it comes to safety." A local restaurant invited Bryce and his grandmother to dine at their place, on the house, instead. We can only hope the other diners ate safely, in the general area of a grandma.