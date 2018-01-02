A.M. Links: Recreation Marijuana Sales Begin in California, Trump’s Pakistan Tweet Causes Uproar, Hoda Kotb Replaces Matt Lauer on Today Show

- Recreational marijuana sales have started in California.
- "Pakistan summoned the U.S. ambassador in protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's angry tweet about Pakistan's 'lies and deceit', while Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif dismissed the outburst as a political stunt."
- Anti-government protests in Iran have left as least 21 people dead.
- Hoda Kotb will officially replace Matt Lauer on the Today show.
- New York City ballet leader Peter Martins is resigning in the wake of multiple sexual harassment and abuse allegations leveled against him.
- South Korea wants to hold border talks with North Korea.
