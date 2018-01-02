Brickbat: Have You Ever Been in a Turkish Prison?

Turkish prosecutors have indicted NBA player Enes Kanter of insulting President Recep Tayyip Erodgan. They plan to try Kanter in absentia. Kanter could be sentenced to up to four years in prison if found guilty.
