Former AG calls Trump ‘dangerous’ after deep state tweet

Former acting Attorney General Sally Yates criticized the president for suggesting the Justice Department ought to launch an investigation into top Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin’s actions while working in the highest levels of government power.

Trump took to Twitter Tuesday to complain that the Department of Justice has yet to fully investigate the Abedin/Clinton activities, suggesting deep state operatives are protecting the two.

Crooked Hillary Clinton’s top aid, Huma Abedin, has been accused of disregarding basic security protocols. She put Classified Passwords into the hands of foreign agents. Remember sailors pictures on submarine? Jail! Deep State Justice Dept must finally act? Also on Comey & others — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2018

The president was referring to a report in The Daily Caller report alleging that Abedin had helped hackers obtain sensitive information my using personal email addresses.

From the report:

Huma Abedin forwarded sensitive State Department emails, including passwords to government systems, to her personal Yahoo email account before every single Yahoo account was hacked, a Daily Caller News Foundation analysis of emails released as part of a lawsuit brought by Judicial Watch shows. Abedin, the top aide to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, used her insecure personal email provider to conduct sensitive work. This guarantees that an account with high-level correspondence in Clinton’s State Department was impacted by one or more of a series of breaches — at least one of which was perpetrated by a “state-sponsored actor.” The U.S. later charged Russian intelligence agent Igor Sushchin with hacking 500 million Yahoo email accounts. The initial hack occurred in 2014 and allowed his associates to access accounts into 2015 and 2016 by using forged cookies. Sushchin also worked for the Russian investment bank Renaissance Capital, which paid former President Bill Clinton $500,000 for a June 2010 speech in Moscow.

Yates, however, is largely unconcerned with the DC story, choosing instead to attack the president.

POTUS on 12/28: “I have the absolute right to do what I want with the Justice Department.” Today he slanders career DOJ professionals as “deep state,” calls for prison for a political opponent, and tries to sic DOJ on a potential witness against him. Beyond abnormal; dangerous. https://t.co/eW4MCIEOGB — Sally Yates (@SallyQYates) January 2, 2018

