How to Keep Warm in the Dead of Winter

1. 10 Essentials for Survival Heating During a Blizzard

With temperatures in the single digits in many parts of the United States, I strongly recommend checking out the above article from our friends over at Survivopedia. As always, these folks are thorough — and this piece packs a TON of useful information into a handy 10-point list.

Not only does it cover how to prepare for an electrical outage in the winter months, but it tells you everything you need to know about making your own candles, choosing the best wood for your wood stove and how to manage your fuel to make it last.

This article also runs down 10 items you should buy to create your own emergency heating survival kit — including the incredible NASA-inspired item below…

2. This FREE Special Forces Medical Device Could Save Your Life

The Special Forces Survival Blanket may be the size of a deck of cards, but don’t let that fool you. In a survival situation, this extraordinary emergency tool originally designed by NASA traps and returns 90% of your body’s infrared heat back to you so you can stay warm for hours without any other source of heat.

Think about it: If your car breaks down on a snowy back road and you’re stranded for hours with no cellphone service, this little device could mean the difference between life and death. And that’s not all — there are over 50 ways to use the Special Forces Survival Blanket.

Click on the link above to discover them all and claim one of these lifesaving devices for yourself for free.

3. Only About Half of Puerto Rico Has Power Months After Hurricane Maria

Three months after Hurricane Maria made landfall in Puerto Rico, power has been restored to only 55% of the island — over 660,000 power customers are still in the dark. Now, I want you to stop and think for a moment if you and your family could survive for over 90 days without electricity…

Do you have the means to cook without an electric stove or a microwave? Do you have enough flashlights and batteries to make it through that many nights? Do you have a way to protect yourself and your home if your desperate neighbors try to take what supplies you do have?

If the answer to any of the above questions is no, it’s time to make a change. Who knows what extreme weather events 2018 will bring? Prepare now so you can be ready for anything.

4. A Woman Sued Airbnb After Finding a Hidden Camera in Her Apartment

Do you ever have the feeling that you’re being watched? Well, you might not be wrong…

Three days into their California vacation, a German couple who booked an Airbnb for their trip discovered a tiny hidden camera in the living room of the rented apartment. Edith Schumacher is now suing both Airbnb and the owners of the apartment for the massive privacy violation, but that doesn’t change the fact that a stranger was privy to some of the couple’s most intimate moments.

Unfortunately, this isn’t just a one-time occurrence. As hidden cameras and recording devices become smaller and easier to conceal, there have been reports of these gadgets planted in hotel rooms, public bathrooms and fitting rooms. For your own safety, click on the article above to find out how to spot a surveillance device and what to do if you find one.

5. 10 Prepping Goals You Should Be Setting for the New Year

If you haven’t settled on a New Year’s resolution yet — or if you are ambitious and make several — check out this list of 10 prepping goals for the new year. As the author points out, people generally spend a lot of time indoors during the winter, which makes it the perfect time to plan.

The best part about the goals outlined in this post is they are all easily achievable. Basically, they allow you to start where you are and build up your supplies or expand your knowledge base from there — so there really isn’t an excuse not to step up your prepping game in the coming year.

