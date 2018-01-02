Not again… Looks like McCain will get his ‘bomb, bomb Iran’ after all

President Donald Trump is praising anti-government protesters in Iran and UN Ambassador Nikki Haley says the administration is intent on helping to “amplify the voices of the Iranian people.” This is a dance we’ve seen before.

Where does it end? Well, probably with a big smile on Sen. John McCain’s face.

Remember when the psychotic senator sang for a crowd, “bomb, bomb, bomb, bomb, bomb, Iran” to the tune of the Beach Boys’ “Barbara Ann” at a 2007 campaign stop?

We’re getting close. Demonstrations kicking up across Iran are creating a perfect atmosphere for the Trump administration to jump into some good old fashioned democracy spreadin. Joy.

As reported by The Washington Post:

The demonstrations, which started last week over frustrations about the economy but quickly shifted to political grievances, came two and a half months after Trump unveiled a new strategy to counter Iran and reverse what he sees as the Obama administration’s lax approach. Later this month, Trump will have a chance to move beyond strong rhetoric when he is decides whether to certify that Iran is complying with the 2015 nuclear deal. But the protests are providing an earlier window into the administration’s policies as it struggles to decide how to react to demonstrations that are evolving differently than the last big protests in Iran in 2009 over election fraud. At least initially, the two American presidents used similar language, including a key catchphrase.

Trump’s already taking the bait.

On Friday, he tweeted: “Many reports of peaceful protests by Iranian citizens fed up with regime’s corruption & its squandering of the nation’s wealth to fund terrorism abroad. Iranian govt should respect their people’s rights, including right to express themselves. The world is watching!”

This week, the president weighted in again.

“The people of Iran are finally acting against the brutal and corrupt Iranian regime,” he said. “All of the money that President Obama so foolishly gave them went into terrorism and into their ‘pockets.’”

Haley, meanwhile, held a press conference wherein she said the U.S. is calling for an emergency UN sessions in New York and Geneva to discuss Iran.

“In these first days of 2018, nowhere is the urgency of peace, security, and freedom being more tested than in Iran. We applaud the tremendous courage of the Iranian people … This is a precise picture of people rising up against an oppressive dictatorship. The UN must speak out. We must not be silent. The people of Iran are crying out for freedom.”

