Stop Making Iran Protests About American Politics: Podcast

Today's Reason Podcast, which features myself, Nick Gillespie, Katherine Mangu-Ward, and Peter Suderman, begins with a discussion about the dramatic protests in Iran: their significance, the context, the vast amount that we don't know, the bad Twitter takes, the America-centric focus, and what Washington should do specifically about what few existing policies directly affect the situation in Tehran and throughout the Islamic Republic.

We also argue about legal (but heavily regulated) weed in California and elsewhere; President Donald Trump's recent comments on North Korea, Pakistan, and DACA; and whether cheesy '80s movies about nuclear holocaust (think The Day After and Testament) are worth rewatching.

Audio production by Ian Keyser.

Relevant links from the show:

* "What Feminists—and Islamists—Don't Get About Burqas"

* "Unplugging the Doomsday Machine: Daniel Ellsberg on nukes, leaks, and the lost documents he copied along with the Pentagon Papers"

* "The Myth of the Playground Pusher: In Tennessee and around the country, 'drug-free school zones' are little more than excuses for harsher drug sentencing."

* "Government Almost Killed the Cocktail: 80 years after Prohibition, the Dark Ages of drinking are finally coming to an end."

* "The Democratic Way of Prohibition: How the party of pot smokers ended up standing in the way of pharmacological freedom"

