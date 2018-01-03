Bannon Says Trump Tower Russia Meeting Treasonous, Unpatriotic, Manafort Suing Mueller, Doug Jones Joins Senate: P.M. Links

- Steve Bannon called a meeting between Donald Trump, Jr., a number of other people connected to the Trump campaign, and several Russians at the Trump Tower in 2016 was "treasonous" and "unpatriotic." The president responded by suggesting in a statement Bannon "lost his mind" after getting fired and losing his job at the White House.
- Paul Manafort is suing Robert Mueller and the Justice Department.
- Doug Jones was sworn as the junior senator from Alabama, the first Democrat to represent the state in the Senate since its other senator, Richard Shelby, became a Republican after the 1994 Republican revolution.
- The head of the Revolutionary Guard in Iran claims that anti-government protests have ended and that authorities have made numerous arrests.
- A 19,000-pound space station belonging to China is expected to make an "uncontrolled re-entry" back to Earth sometime in the next three months.
- A star in the constellation Cygnus is likely flickering due to dust particles orbiting it, not alien megastructures.
- The president of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Thomas Monson, died aged 90.
