Madame Nikki

Not that the media will mention it much, what with their busy days of tail-chasing over President Donald Trump’s Twitter feed, but U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley has been flat-out killing it lately. Come to think of it, the dominant performance of a strong, determine and intelligent woman — in the man-centric halls of the U.N., no less — ought to be leading the news. It’s therefore a real mystery as to why the Democrats and their media blowholes have missed the chance to cheerlead for a woman of color who treats male adversaries like Cris Cyborg treats punching bags.

Show me another woman who makes spokesholes for Islamofascist, communist and/or terrorist regimes cower like “Pajama Boy” in a biker bar, who isn’t the cause celebre for every left wing hate group from the (not all) Women’s March to Anna Wintour’s cocktail parties. Name another lady who can stare down a sausage fest like the United Nations Security Council without getting at least a “you go, girlfriend!” from the anti-lifers at Planned Parenthood. Imagine another female who can tell the East River bro-down that when they get their bvd’s in a bunch over the U.S. decision to put our embassies wherever the hell we want “(T)he U.S. will be taking names” and still not get a nod from The National Organization for Women.

Whatever your feelings about Israel, Ambassador Haley is here for none of it from the boys’ club. When the U.N. pitched their little Palestinian tantrum, Haley put them in time out, and she did it like a boss.

“I will not let this moment pass without a comment about the United Nations itself. Over many years the United Nations has outrageously been at the world’s foremost centers of hostility towards Israel. The U.N. has done much more damage to the prospects for Middle East peace than to advance them. We will not be a party to that. The United States no longer stands by when Israel is unfairly attacked in the United Nations. And the United States will not be lectured to by countries that lack any credibility when it comes to treating both Israelis and Palestinians fairly.”

Get it, girl!

She has thrown similar shade at North Korea, Pakistan and Iran. Meanwhile, she has brokered no secret uranium deals with Russia; pocketed no cash earmarked for Haitian orphans; and blamed no phantom YouTube videos for Islamofascist terrorism. She has also lauded no traitors, deserters or terrorist accomplices. In a world in which “feminism” is supposedly enjoying its finest hour, Nikki Haley has demonstrated exceptional acumen while neither shaming her gender nor using it as a crutch. She’s as fine a representative of America to the overfed gasbags of the U.N. as we’ve had in years, possibly since another underappreciated “strong woman,” Ambassador Jeanne Kirkpatrick, graced their halls.

And yet, the left would rather present us with “feminist icons” like Hollywood actresses, stand-up comediennes, and shrieking “activists.” They fawn over disgraced flacks like Susan Rice and Samantha Power. And, of course, they worship at the altar of Hillary Clinton. But they do their level best to ignore our Nikki. The best part: I doubt she cares. She’s too busy being an outstanding avatar for America to worry about being a darling of the left.

The post Madame Nikki appeared first on Personal Liberty®.