Sessions Rescinds Marijuana Memos, Offshore Oil Drilling Boosted, Dow Hits 25,000: P.M. Links

- Attorney General Jeff Sessions has rescinded the 2013 memo advising federal prosecutors to focus on a narrow set of priorities (preventing access to children, et cetera) before considering bigfooting it around states that have decriminalized marijuana use trying to throw people in jail. It does not necessarily herald a coming crackdown, but folks are concerned.
- President Donald Trump's administration plans to allow for a heck of lot more offshore oil drilling.
- A follow up on the deadly "swatter"-induced raid in Wichita, Kansas: The man who called in the fake hostage situation and sent police to an oblivious family's home was still on the phone with 911 lying that he was holding the family hostage even after police fatally shot Andrew Finch and entered the home.
- Republican David Yancey will keep his Virginia House of Delegates seat and the GOP will maintain control of the house after he won a drawing this morning. The race between him and Democrat Shelly Simonds had ended in a perfect tie.
- Baltimore had to close its schools not so much because of the snow but because their crappy heating systems couldn't keep up with the cold weather.
- The U.S. and South Korea have agreed not to hold military drills while the Olympics are happening there in February.
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average hit 25,000 for the first time today.
