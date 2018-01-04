Will we bomb Iran ‘for the women?’

The American war party continues to itch for an excuse to make war on Iran and has now dusted off an old playbook in its latest effort to get one started.

The plan is simple. Foment a seemingly organic round of protests. Create a cause that will pluck at American heartstrings. Use chaos agents, bad actors, agents provocateur and operatives to either instigate violence from the state security apparatus or use violence and procured weapons to make it appear the state security apparatus has begun violent repression. Then employ American media to use video to transmit compelling images relating to the chosen cause and detailing the violent oppressive actions. Sit back and wait for Americans to clamor for government to “do something.”

It worked in Libya, Syria and Ukraine. Will it work in Iran?

While the Iran protests that began in the waning days of December seemed to be dying down in recent days, the protest movement may gain some stream today after Friday prayers. These so-called revolutions are pre-planned actions by globalist institutions like the Council on Foreign Relations and the Brookings Institute, the neocon think tank funded by fascist globalist corporations.

In the CFR-linked Project for a New American Century, the war party outlined its plans for manipulating actions in the Middle East and bringing down the regimes in Iraq, Libya, Syria and Iran – among others – and installing puppet regimes back in 2000. It’s the blueprint George Bush the lesser used to blow up Iraq as part of the so-called “War on Terror,” a blueprint in place even before 9/11 occurred, as General Wesley Clark revealed.

The Brookings Institute plotted the overthrow of the Iranian regime specifically in its 2009 report titled, “Which Path to Persia? Options for a New American Strategy Toward Iran.” The reported dedicated an entire chapter to plotting the overthrow of the Iranian government:

Titled, “THE VELVET REVOLUTION: Supporting a Popular Uprising,” the policy paper lays out (emphasis added): Because the Iranian regime is widely disliked by many Iranians, the most obvious and palatable method of bringing about its demise would be to help foster a popular revolution along the lines of the “velvet revolutions” that toppled many communist governments in Eastern Europe beginning in 1989. For many proponents of regime change, it seems self-evident that the United States should encourage the Iranian people to take power in their own name, and that this would be the most legitimate method of regime change. After all, what Iranian or foreigner could object to helping the Iranian people fulfill their own desires? The paper then admits: The true objective of this policy option is to overthrow the clerical regime in Tehran and see it replaced, hopefully, by one whose views would be more compatible with U.S. interests in the region. In essence, Brookings quickly admits that its “velvet revolution” would be the fulfillment of Washington’s desires, not the Iranian people’s – pursued merely under the guise of helping Iranians fulfill their own desires. As the CIA itself admits in its own historical records that US “interests in the region” are based on economic exploitation and the enrichment of Wall Street and Washington, not lifting up, empowering, or enriching the Iranian people.

The compelling image and heartstring-plucking cause of the Iranian revolution is seen in women pulling off their hijab head covering and waving it like a flag. The American neocon-supporting Twitterverse slobbered all over itself with praise for the “brave Iranian women” removing their symbol of repression. And who could not support such a thing, especially in this current age of mania over real and imagined sexual assault/sexual harassment awareness?

If the Iranian regime is perceived as cracking down on the people – women especially – with violence, the call for American action in Iran will grow loud very quickly. Then the U.S. will have all the justification it needs to bomb Iran “for the women,” just as it bombed Libya and Syria and continues to bomb Yemen “for the children.”

And while the bodies of women and children pile up with the rubble, the American people will feel good about themselves, and the banksters, the global corporations and the military-industrial complex will grow fatter and happier.

