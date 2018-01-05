The WIRE: Your week in review

From the Tehran streets to Bernie’s tweets — and most points in between — it’s time for a look back at the week that was. Personal Liberty Digest® presents: The WIRE!

When President Donald Trump publicly offered his support to the Iranian people as they took to the streets to demand liberty from their Islamofascist oppressors, the Democratic Party responded by attacking Trump, in keeping with their verbal and monetary support for the mullahs.



Besides, the protesters can’t get us that sweet Hezbollah coke.

Disgraced ex-Ambassador Susan Rice even tweeted at the president: “How Can Trump Help Iran’s Protesters? Be Quiet.”



Given your track record Suze, I’m thinking it’s you that should drink a nice, tall glass of shut the hell up.

In an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, former Defense Secretary Leon Panetta said President Barack Obama should have sent a “clearer message” of support to Iranian pro-liberty protesters back in 2009.



Obama airlifted a “clearer message” five years later.

Remember those memos ex-FBI Director Comey leaked to Columbia University professor Daniel Richman? Some were so sensitive, Senator Charles Grassley was only allowed to view them in Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility at the FBI.



Need a cellmate, Hilldawg?

It’s a “bomb cyclone!” No, it’s a “polar vortex.” No, it’s “Winter Storm Grayson.” No, it’s “climate change.” No, it’s “global warming.” And here’s a fun fact: The last time it snowed in some of the places hit by the storm, global warmists attributed it to “global cooling.”



I’m gonna stick with “winter,” it has fewer syllables.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is pretty sure we’re all gonna die, pitching a tantrum over Trump’s decision to roll back off-shore drilling ban. “The Trump administration is racing forward with its increasingly brazen attempts to loot our environment and our planet.”



Fortunately, few victims are expected, since nearly everyone already died from tax reform, the end of net neutrality, and the bomb cyclone!

I don’t care how small his hands are, I can pretty much guarantee his nuclear button is bigger than yours, little guy.



But you have way more prison camps, so — upside!

As usual, Democrats shrieked bloody murder over Trump’s tweet-mocking of Kim, demanding Twitter ban Trump from the platform; even as other Democrats planned legal action against Trump for blocking them. Demanding access to a Twitter feed you’re also demanding be deleted? Sure, go with that.



This kind of hissy-fit is why we call you snowflakes.

Michael Wolff’s forthcoming hit piece on President Trump apparently leans heavily on reputed quotes from former White House adviser Steve Bannon. Democrats who called Bannon nothing short of a Nazi are suddenly “WTF! I love Steve Bannon now!” Riiiiight.



Broke: Steve Bannon is a fascist!

Woke: Steve Bannon is a hero!

Joke: Democrats expect us to take them seriously.



Attorney General Jeff Sessions intends to rescind the Obama-era rules leaving marijuana enforcement to individual states. Gotta keep those prisons full somehow!



Not like federal level prohibition has a bad track record or anything.

Colorado Senator Cory Gardner took to the Senate floor to hammer Sessions over the move, begging the question: Why hasn’t Gardner ever introduced a bill on the topic?



Hey Cory, you gonna be a Senator or just bogart the headlines?

According to Senator Bernie Sanders “Iceland just became the first country in the world to make it illegal to pay men more than women.” Yo, Rip Van Winkle, that’s been the law in the U.S. since 1963, you communist buffoon.



Or, as Bernie remembers it: “middle age.”

Authorities are investigating claims that a fire at Bill and Hillary Clinton’s Chappaqua palace was started by a YouTube video.



“Not for nuthin’ Hilldawg, but maybe leave your pants outside from now on.”

Thursday night, we learned the FBI has reopened an investigation into the Clinton Foundation’s questionable practices.



Guess we know what the fire was about.

According to the federally-subsidized Planned Parenthood’s latest annual report, their 2016-2017 revenue was $1.46 billion. That’s your tax dollars at work, kids!



Lamborghinis for everyone!

Senator Orrin Hatch announced this week that he won’t be seeking reelection. The smart money says former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney will run to replace him. Rich person with questionable political mores moves states just to keep their paws on power. I feel like I know that tune.



Stop me if you’ve heard this one before.

And, the new rage among Silicon Valley millionaires: “raw water;” bacteria-laden, likely- unsanitary liquid marketed as being “naturally probiotic,” and sold for many times the price of “regular” water or tap water.



Show them images of the “normals” drinking “plain” water, and you could sell rich Californians E. coli juice.

And that’s your week in review! For the Personal Liberty Digest®, I’m Ben Crystal saying “See you next week, on The WIRE!”

