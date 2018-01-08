Why on Earth Are We Talking About ‘Oprah 2020’?: Podcast

Today's Reason Podcast, featuring Nick Gillespie, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Peter Suderman, and Matt Welch, kicks off with the media's biggest takeaway from last night's Golden Globes awards in Hollywood—whether Oprah Winfrey should run for president in 2020, or whether she should just be declared commander in chief preemptively. Along the way we discuss why speechmaking is overrated by political junkies, the reasons there are so few female directors, and the artistic heights reached in comedian Dave Chappelle's latest two Netflix specials.

Also under discussion: the fallout from Michael Wolff's White House bestseller Fire and Fury, the potential backlash against Attorney General Jeff Sessions' new directives on marijuana-related enforcement, and some possible good policy outcomes from the Trump administration in 2018.

Audio production by Ian Keyser.

Relevant links from the show:

"Trump Didn't Demand to Watch the Gorilla Channel, but He Did Fast-Forward Through the Exposition in Bloodsport"

"Jeff Sessions Can't Stop Pot Legalization: Podcast"

Reason on Dave Chappelle.

