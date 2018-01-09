[VIRUS ALERT] Protect Yourself From This Year’s Biggest Flu Threat

This week’s roundup of must-read articles covers protecting yourself from viruses of all kinds as well as how to stay warm in a winter blackout, what to do to avoid being kidnapped and one more reason you should be able to evacuate your home in 10 minutes or less.

Let’s take a look.

Our neighbors across the pond are bracing for a bad flu season. The biggest threat this year is H3N2, or the “Aussie flu.” As is usually the case with the flu virus, vulnerable populations such as children, the elderly and the immunocompromised are especially in danger of developing serious infections.

Why am I telling you about a strain of flu running rampant an ocean away? Simple. In our interconnected world, all it takes is one sick person to board a plane bound for the United States and BAM! — a pandemic is born.

Up to 50,000 people die from flu-related complications every year. According to our resident special operations physician Omar Hamada, you can avoid being one of them by maintaining your immune system, limiting oxidative stress and promoting anti-inflammation. For more healthy tips, check out the article above.

Researchers have discovered two major security flaws — sinisterly named “Spectre” and “Meltdown” — in central processing units (CPUs) found in thousands of devices from laptops and desktops to smartphones and tablets.

The Guardian reports that these bugs, “could allow hackers to steal sensitive data without users knowing, one of them affecting chips made as far back as 1995.” So it doesn’t matter if you don’t have the newest iPhone — your personal information is still very likely at risk.

Everything from banking records to passwords could be up for grabs. I strongly recommend reading the above article, which not only does a great job of breaking down the threat in layman’s terms but tells you exactly what you can do to protect yourself.

As winter storms hammer the nation, thousands of residents across the country have lost power. With outside temperatures in the single digits, even if the electricity is only out for a few hours, your home could cool down significantly — leaving you and your family exposed to the brutal cold.

Click on the link above to learn about a lifesaving medical device carried by the world’s most elite fighting force when deployed. It traps and returns 90% of the infrared heat of your body back to you so you can stay warm for hours without any other source of heat.

Be advised we have just a small quantity of these blankets to give away, so act today before the next blizzard hits.

On March 20, 1974, 26-year-old Ian Ball attempted an elaborate kidnapping of Queen Elizabeth II’s daughter, Princess Anne, as she was on her way back to Buckingham Palace from a charity function. Unfortunately for him, he didn’t count on the princess being so uncooperative.

Princess Anne refused to get out of the limousine and when Ball insisted, she famously replied, “Not bloody likely.” Now, that’s what I like to hear.

The fact is you should always do absolutely everything in your power to fight off a potential kidnapper. This is not a time to be compliant, but to kick, hit, scream and use a weapon. My go-to self-defense weapon is a tactical pen. It’s easy to use, covertly travels anywhere and has incredible stopping power.

It seems like California just can’t catch a break. Even though the wildfires have been contained, a new threat looms over Golden State residents: mudslides. The recent fires have destroyed the protective vegetation on the hillsides and the compromised countryside creates a precarious situation for downhill dwellers.

This is just another reason why you should have a bug-out bag packed and ready to go as well as a plan in place to evacuate your home in under 10 minutes. Because whether it’s fire, flood or mud, nature waits for no one.

Stay safe,

Jason Hanson

