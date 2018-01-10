Trump Leaves Door Open for Talks With North Korea, ICE Raids 7-Elevens, California Mudslides Kill 15: P.M. Links

- President Trump said the U.S. was willing to talk to North Korea "under the right circumstances" and that there would be no military action while North-South talks, for which the president of South Korea said Trump deserved "big" credit, continued.
- Trump urged Republicans to "finally take control" of the Russia investigation, which he tweeted was going nowhere.
- Federal immigration agents raided 7-Elevens around the country.
- A school board office in Louisana claimed it had to go on lock down after receiving death threats over an incident where a teacher was arrested at a board meeting.
- At least 15 people have died in mudslides in southern California.
- Anthony Weiner and Huma Abedin will settle their divorce out of court.
- The consumer electronics show in Las Vegas suffered a power outage.
