House Votes for More Snooping, California Mudslides Kill, Ecuador Grants Assange Citizenship: P.M. Links

- The House voted today to renew and expand the snooping powers of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) amendments, giving permission for the feds to use it in some cases domestically, for the next six years. It heads to the Senate, where Rand Paul (R-Ky.) and Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) threaten a filibuster unless it has stricter warrant requirements.
- The death toll for the recent mudslides in Southern California stands at 17. There are eight people still missing.
- Ecuador has granted citizenship to Wikileaks' Julian Assange in a bid to try to get him out of the Ecuadorean embassy in London he's been stuck in since 2012 avoiding arrest by British police and possible extradition.
- Two Reuters reporters who have been covering the crackdown on Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar are being prosecuted by the government and may face 14 years in prison.
- Russian President Vladimir Putin claims opposition leader Alexei Navalny is who the United States would like to have as president there, and that's why the U.S. has criticized Navalny being barred from running.
- Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Calif.), who announced this week he would not be attempting to keep his seat in Congress this year, may end up running in a neighboring district if Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-Calif.) resigns.
- Peter Thiel helped kill Gawker. Now he wants to buy it.
