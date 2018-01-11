Religious charlatans

President Donald Trump’s spiritual advisor is a religious charlatan out to dupe innocent but ignorant people out of their hard-earned money.

Paula White, head of Trump’s “evangelical advisory committee,” is using false doctrine of “first fruits offering” to con people out their first month’s paycheck. On her website, White, who is said to be senior pastor at the New Destiny Christian Center in Florida, has a sales pitch video in which she makes a financial plea with an implied threat.

“Right now I want you to click on that button, and I want you to honor God with his first fruits offering,” she says. “If God doesn’t divinely step in and intervene, I don’t know what you’re going to face — he does.”

White is among a group of antichrists preaching a false doctrine that claims that prayer will lead to material wealth.

“January is the beginning of a new year for us in the Western world. Let us give to God what belongs to him: the first hours of our day, the first month of the year, the first of our increase, the first in every area of our life. The principle of first fruits is that when you give God the first, he governs the rest and redeems in,” her website says.

It goes on to say, “When you sow a First Fruits Offering of $75 or more, I will rush to you the book, the devotional and also a Paula White 2018 wall calendar! Track throughout the entire year prioritizing God with me!”

The concept of “first fruits” is not found in New Testament scriptures. Nor is tithing, which is an Old Testament practice of Judaism.

Christians are commanded in I Corinthians 16:1-3:

Now concerning the collection for the saints, as I directed the churches of Galatia, so do you also. On the first day of every week each one of you is to put aside and save, as he may prosper, so that no collections be made when I come. When I arrive, whomever you may approve, I will send them with letters to carry your gift to Jerusalem; and if it is fitting for me to go also, they will go with me.

Paul writes in II Corinthians 9:6-7:

Now this I say, he who sows sparingly will also reap sparingly, and he who sows bountifully will also reap bountifully. Each one must do just as he has purposed in his heart, not grudgingly or under compulsion, for God loves a cheerful giver.

Nowhere in the Holy Scripture do we see a call for “first fruit” collections or any collection to enrich evangelists.

Paul warns of false preachers spreading a “different gospel,” in Galatians 1:6:

I am amazed that you are so quickly deserting Him who called you by the grace of Christ, for a different gospel; which is really not another; only there are some who are disturbing you and want to distort the gospel of Christ. But even if we, or an angel from heaven, should preach to you a gospel contrary to what we have preached to you, he is to be accursed! As we have said before, so I say again now, if any man is preaching to you a gospel contrary to what you received, he is to be accursed! For am I now seeking the favor of men, or of God? Or am I striving to please men? If I were still trying to please men, I would not be a bond-servant of Christ.

Never mind that White cannot be a preacher, according to Scripture. As we read in I Corinthians 14:34:

The women are to keep silent in the churches; for they are not permitted to speak, but are to subject themselves, just as the Law also says. If they desire to learn anything, let them ask their own husbands at home; for it is improper for a woman to speak in church. Was it from you that the word of God first went forth? Or has it come to you only?

Trump is tied deeply with White. She appeared on his “Celebrity Apprentice,” and led a prayer at his inauguration. He should separate himself from this antichrist charlatan at once.

And so should everyone who follows such nonsense. Any preacher who asks for your money is selling you a bill of goods… not the Gospel of Christ.

The post Religious charlatans appeared first on Personal Liberty®.