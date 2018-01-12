Movie Review: The Commuter: New at Reason

The Commuter is a straight-up action product that will be familiar to viewers of any of the previous collaborations by its star, Liam Neeson, and its director, Jaume Collet-Serra. As in their 2014 Non-Stop, Neeson's character here, an implausible life-insurance salesman named MacCauley, finds himself sucked into a loopy plot in a tightly confined space (in the earlier film an airplane, here a commuter train running from New York City to upstate suburbia). The movie has little of the neo-Hitchcockian flair of the duo's 2011 Unknown, but it does have Neeson, the most sympathetic of middle-aged action stars, and it could be his most madly convoluted outing to date—although that's probably too large a claim.

There's no point in nitpicking a movie like this; it delivers exactly what genre enthusiasts would expect: plentiful tension and violence, with occasional sprinklings of sentiment, writes Kurt Loder in his latest review for Reason.

