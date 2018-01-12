‘Sh*thole’ is the word of the day

Following claims that President Donald Trump called Haiti and African nations “sh*thole countries” during a Thursday meeting at the Oval Office, his critics came out swinging on Friday.

Sen. Dick Durbin on Friday claimed that the president used “hate-filled, vile and racist” language while discussing immigrants from Haiti and Africa.

“In the course of his comments, (Trump) said things which were hate-filled, vile and racist,” Durbin said. “I use those words advisedly. I understand how powerful they are.”

“I cannot believe that in the history of the White House and of that Oval Office, any president has ever spoken the words that I personally heard our president speak yesterday. You’ve seen the comments in the press. I have not read one of them that’s inaccurate.”

According to reports, Trump said: “Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here? Why do we need more Haitians? Take them out.”

Rep. Louis Guiterrez took the criticism of Trump’s “sh*thole countries” remark further, suggesting Trump is a Klansman.

“We now know that we have in the White House someone who could lead the Ku Klux Klan in the United States of America, somebody who could be the leader of the neo-Nazi — and publish just his words,” Gutierrez said on MSNBC.

“Can you imagine any other job in which the CEO, right, could say something and isn’t summarily fired from his job? Can you think of any employee walking into any institution in America and saying these kind of deplorable things and not being fired?” the Illinois Democrat added.

Of course, not everyone remembered the meeting the same way Durbin did.

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) and Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) issued a joint statement Friday suggesting otherwise.

“We do not recall the president saying these comments specifically,” Cotton and Perdue said. “But what he did call out was the imbalance in our current immigration system, which does not protect American workers and our national interest.”

