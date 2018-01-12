The WIRE: Your week in review

From Port au Prince to Pelosi making us wince — and most points in between — it’s time for a look back at the week that was. Personal Liberty Digest® presents: The WIRE!

President Trump allegedly called Haiti and some African countries “shitholes” Thursday, touching off a symphony of leftist butthurt.



He’s obviously wrong. If Haiti is a shithole, then how did the Clintons manage to scam so much money from there?

Trump singled out Norway as a country from which he’d prefer immigrants to come.



Anyone who’s been in the Muslim section of Oslo might disagree.

But Trump must be a racist. Why else would African American unemployment now be at the lowest level ever recorded?



Is there no end to his bigotry?

House Minority Leader, and multimillionaire, Nancy Pelosi dismissed the bonuses as “crumbs.” Taxpayers aren’t getting enough of the money you swore they would never see — and didn’t deserve in the first place? Good talking point, Nance.



The post-2018 GOP majority will thank you.

Pelosi announced a Democrat plan to oppose tax reform with “teach-ins;” although she didn’t elaborate on how she would “teach” Democrats to oppose 90 percent of taxpayers getting more money.



Those who can, do. Those who can’t, hold “teach-ins.”

Trump: Haiti is a shithole.

Pelosi: Tax reform-created bonuses and raises are “crumbs.”



Americans: “Are we absolutely certain there are no acceptable third party candidates?”

Companies like Capital One and Waste Management are the latest to cite recent tax reform to offer raises and/or bonuses to their employees, bringing the total number of companies to do so to 81 as of Thursday. I can see why the Democrats were worried it would kill people.



Area funeral homes brace for flood of casualties as people cry out “When will the carnage end?”

A doctor told Democrats she had diagnosed the President as “mentally unfit” for his office after watching him on TV. I thought questioning people’s fitness based on how they look on TV was “sexist?”



Not pictured: “stable genius.”

After Glenn Simpson, honcho at Democrat Party hit squad Fusion GPS — producer of the now-discredited “Russian dossier” — dodged questions at a Senate Judiciary hearing, Senator Dianne Feinstein unilaterally decided to leak a transcript of his performance, because “transparency,” and not — say — so Hillary’s minions could get their stories straight.



“You’re welcome! If this goes sideways, can I bunk with you in prison?”

Ol DiFi’s reasoning devolved kinda quickly, though. In less than 24 hours, her rationale went from “It was the right thing to do” to she “felt like it” to she “was pressured” to “she’s sorry” to “she had a cold.”



I eagerly await CNN’s in-depth reporting on the old girl’s “mental fitness.”

The pro-amnesty crowd continued their fight for illegal aliens. Of course, they accused anyone who believes in secure borders of “racism.” The party of abortion thinks sending people home is racist, but outright killing them isn’t.



See here, Pedro! I’m doing you a favor.

So what if their entire industry is built on serial rape? Hollywood’s elite took a stand against sexual harassment at the Golden Globe awards show by wearing black. Because wearing a dress that cost (a designer) more than a car is a so woke, y’all!



“But we wore black! And pins — with words on them!”

The big takeaway from the Golden Globes: the political ascension of Oprah Winfrey.



Our next president, seen here presenting her good friend Harvey Weinstein with a “retainer.”

Command Sergeant Major John Troxell, the senior noncom of the U.S. military, promised ISIS fair treatment if they surrender, but no quarter if they don’t, “even if that means beating them to death with our entrenching tools!”



“DEATH TO THE INFIDEL CRUSA-did sergeant major just say he’s gonna beat us to death with a shovel? Screw this.”

Disgraced Hillary minion Huma Abedin and even her more-disgraced husband Anthony Weiner have withdrawn their divorce, because love conquers all!



Love, and spousal privilege in criminal proceedings.

Democratic Party women will wear black to Trump’s State of the Union, supposedly to highlight the problem of sexual assault.



Good thing Trump won. Otherwise, that could be kinda awkward.

And that’s your week in review! For the Personal Liberty Digest®, I’m Ben Crystal saying “See you next week, on The WIRE!”

The post The WIRE: Your week in review appeared first on Personal Liberty®.