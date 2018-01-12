Trump Denies ‘Shithole Countries’ Comment, Drama Around ‘Shitty Media Men’ Still Rages, Tampa Passes Creepy Bathhouse Law: A.M. Links

January 12, 2018
  • New Madame Tussauds wax figure of Trump outside the US embassy in BatterseaPresident Trump is now insisting that he didn't call African and Caribbean nations "shithole countries" during a meeting on immigration policy, as reported.
  • Former Mexican President Vincente Fox responds:

