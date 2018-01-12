Trump Denies ‘Shithole Countries’ Comment, Drama Around ‘Shitty Media Men’ Still Rages, Tampa Passes Creepy Bathhouse Law: A.M. Links

- President Trump is now insisting that he didn't call African and Caribbean nations "shithole countries" during a meeting on immigration policy, as reported.
The language used by me at the DACA meeting was tough, but this was not the language used. What was really tough was the outlandish proposal made - a big setback for DACA!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2018
- Former Mexican President Vincente Fox responds:
.@realDonaldTrump, your mouth is the foulest shithole in the world. With what authority do you proclaim who's welcome in America and who's not. America's greatness is built on diversity, or have you forgotten your immigrant background, Donald?— Vicente Fox Quesada (@VicenteFoxQue) January 11, 2018
- French feminists tell American counterparts to chill out. Meanwhile, an as-yet-unfinished Harper's article about (at least in part) the "shitty media men" list that circulated in late 2017 has spurred preemptive fear and loathing from American feminists after a rumor that writer Katie Roiphe might expose the identity of the list's creator.
- San Francisco claims it will stop arresting sex workers for prostitution if they are reporting a violent crime.
- A student is suing Illinois' Joliet Junior College for allegedly preventing her from passing out leaflets critical of capitalism.
- Tampa has passed strict new regulations on local "bathhouses"—largely LGBT-friendly bars and clubs—under the guise of stopping sex trafficking.
- The Weekly Standard reviews Dangerous Faggot.
