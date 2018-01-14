All the reasons to impeach Trump

Democrats are again frothing at the mouths with talk of impeaching the president over his “sh*thole” remarks last week. Here are all the reasons the left now wants the president removed from office.

Democrats spent most of last year trying to figure out how to impeach Trump, calling into question everything from the president’s mental fitness to potential dealings between he and foreign nationals.

In November, six House Democrats introduced articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. The lawmakers charge that the president has put the country in danger by obstructing justice, violating the foreign emoluments clause and undermining institutions, including the nation’s courts and freedom of the press.

The lawmakers worked with constitutional scholars to solidify an argument to impeach Trump.

“It is clear to us that he is unfit to be president of the United States of America,” Rep. Louis Gutiérrez (D-Ill.) said.

Gutiérrez, who is leading the impeachment charge, was light on specifics , only telling the newspaper that lawmakers are working with a team of constitutional experts to ensure they have a solid case against the president.

“I assure you we will not leave you lacking for reason,” he told The Hill.

The previous month, Tom Steyer, a wealthy environmentalist who backed Clinton’s 2016 campaign, officially launched his Need to Impeach initiative this week with a letter to every state governor and 2000 of the country’s mayors.

Steyer said at the time:

This is not a time for “patience” — Donald Trump is not fit for office. It is evident that there is zero reason to believe “he can be a good president.”

Now, Democrats are again working to put together an impeachment case over the president’s “shithole” remark last week.

Democrat lawmaker Al Green says he’ll for another impeachment vote on the House floor this week.

“Congressional condemnation of racist bigotry is not enough,” Green said in a tweet. “In Congress, talk is cheap-it’s how we vote that counts. Next week, I will again bring a resolution to impeach @realDonaldTrump. I will put my vote where my mouth is.

Bottom line is that there really aren’t yet any legitimate reasons to impeach Trump.

