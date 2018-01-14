Circulation: Source of life and death

Your heart and circulatory system are your life support system. If something starts going wrong, your life is in immediate danger.

You can develop blood clots if you spend most your day in sedentary activities such as working long hours sitting at your desk or a computer, or keeping your legs and ankles crossed whenever you sit, laying down and watching TV for hours, or sitting on long plane or car rides. All of those stationary activities that make up a large chunk of time in today’s world can potentially endanger your health and your life.

When you sit for a long period of time, your blood flow can become slow and collect in your larger veins. This creates a higher risk of blood clots within your thighs or calves known as deep vein thrombosis (DVT) — a condition in which a blood clot forms in a deep vein (a vein that accompanies an artery).

Leg clots are particularly dangerous, prone to breaking free and traveling through the blood vessels to the lungs, a situation which can be extremely serious and even fatal. At least 200,000 people die each year from blood clots in their lungs — a condition known as a pulmonary embolism (PE).

Drugs offer nothing positive

Modern medicine takes the “let’s wait and see” approach. Let’s wait, and see if we can find a drug for you. Yet clot-dissolving drugs that are supposed to help you avoid heart death could actually make you feel worse. This has been proven conclusively in studies

One, published in the American Heart Journal, looked at 279 heart patients divided into three groups. The first group was given aspirin. The second group was given warfarin, a popular clot-dissolving drug. The third group was given nothing.

Researchers found that neither the aspirin nor the warfarin had any positive benefits whatsoever. These drugs produced no substantial changes in the incidence of non-fatal heart attacks, non-fatal brain attacks or deaths. But they did have dangerous side effects.

Both aspirin and warfarin increased the chances of internal bleeding. Aspirin was two times as likely as warfarin to contribute to heart failure within 12 months.

Instead of relying on these drugs, you might want to consider a natural solution instead to keep your blood flowing and prevent heart disease, heart attacks and clots:

Stand, stretch and bend your toes frequently.

Walk around every hour or so, if possible.

If walking is not an option, then stretch or bounce your legs, wiggle and flex your toes, and roll your ankles backward and forward.

Drink plenty of fluids to prevent the dehydration that causes blood vessels to become narrow and blood to thicken.

Improved blood circulation can help reduce the symptoms of chronic conditions like inflammation, blood sugar problems, pain, muscle spasms and even chronic fatigue and fibromyalgia.

One good way to improve circulation is to use all-natural blood flow enhancers such as nattokinase.

Forgotten heart cure

Natto’s effect was originally revealed more than 1,000 years ago by Samurai warriors.

Natto has been used for centuries in traditional Japanese medicine for poor circulation, weak hearts, fatigue and other health problems – and the Japanese suffer less heart disease than almost anyone else on Earth.

American soldiers encountered it during the U.S. occupation of Japan in 1946. It was a fermented cheese-like food made from soybeans. However, because it smelled strange and seemed unsanitary in its preparation, the U.S. Army would not allow the Japanese or American soldiers to eat it.

But while conducting a test in 1980 to find blood clot-dissolving compounds in foods, a Japanese scientist rediscovered natto’s amazing clot-busting ability, due to the enzyme nattokinase.

According to multiple scientific studies, nattokinase can not only help prevent dangerous blood clots from forming and help safely dissolve existing blood clots to prevent clogged arteries, but it can also help:

Improve your circulation,

Prevent cold hands and feet

Relieve leg pain and cramps

Decrease varicose veins

Improve dull thinking or brain fog

Provide blood pressure relief

Boost low energy levels

In addition to nattokinase, you will want to add vitamin K2 to relieve and help reverse the symptoms of coronary heart disease.

Most K2 supplements are in the form of MK7. MK7 is extracted from nattokinase. You can get loads of MK7 (K2) by consuming natto, which is relatively inexpensive. That way, you get the double benefit of a super blood flow booster without the kind of risk you get from drugs.

The post Circulation: Source of life and death appeared first on Personal Liberty®.