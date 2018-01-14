For Libertarians, No Silver Lining With President Trump: New at Reason

"I confess I was indulging in wishful thinking when I thought I detected a silver lining to Donald Trump's election as president," writes Sheldon Richman. "That's what comes of being an optimist and a libertarian romantic. Beware apparent silver linings; they may be fool's gold instead."

The ultimate hoped-for silver lining was that having a man such as Trump on top of the political heap would discredit the very idea of government itself, Richman explains. A scaled-down version was that with Trump in charge, the bloated presidency might finally receive the long-overdue inspection it deserves.

But so far, laments Richman, there has been little sign that those who properly despise Trump are beginning to understand that the only real solution lies in radically shrinking the state. The problem is that the idea of the state is too deep in the psyche to be uprooted by a mere personality—even one as repugnant as Trump

