Soup for the survivor

When I was in my youth, the first book in the Chicken Soup for the Soul series was published. I will admit that I did not exactly take to reading these books because, as a young man, all I needed to do was see my mother and older sisters reading them to realize they were not for me. This was perhaps an unfair judgment, but it still seems justified as I could not risk my reputation and my future by being caught reading such a tome.

While I can admit that I have matured and my life now parallels a once popular department store as I now have a “softer side,” I am still selective about my reading selections. One of the things that I am not as selective about these days are soups, they are also much more practical for emergency preparedness than a series of short stories.

The beauty of having a couple of good soup recipes on hand is that they tend to be easy to make so just about anyone can cook them and most people appreciate soup, although it can help a little if it is cold outside. Two of my favorite survival soups are chicken noodle and fiesta soup.

I will admit that I prefer the first soup recipe with fresh chicken and vegetables, but it is a great survival soup because it can also be made with canned chicken and dehydrated vegetables just as easily.

Chicken noodle soup

1 tablespoon butter

½ cup chopped onion

½ cup chopped celery

1 cup sliced carrots

4 cans chicken broth, 14.5 oz.

1 can vegetable broth, 14.5 oz.

½ pound cooked chicken, chopped

1 ½ cups egg noodles

½ teaspoon dried basil

½ teaspoon dried oregano

Salt and Ppepper, to taste

NOTE: If using dehydrated ingredients, canned meat or powdered butter, equivalency to the above measurements should be used.

Over medium heat, melt butter in a large pot. Cook onion and celery in butter until tender, about 5 minutes. (If using dehydrated vegetables, rehydrate according to directions.) Add chicken and vegetable broths. Stir in chicken, noodles, carrots, carrots, basil, oregano, salt and pepper. Bring to a boil. Once boiling, reduce heat and simmer for 20 minutes or until noodles are cooked to liking. Add additional salt and pepper to taste. Serve immediately.

How about a soup that is so easy that it primarily requires you to open cans and dump them together in a pot? The next soup recipe is pretty much that easy.

Fiesta soup

3 cans of beans, 15 oz. each (kidney, black, pinto or combination)

1 can chili (no beans)

1 can corn, 15 oz.

1 can diced tomatoes, 15 oz.

1 can Rotel, 10 oz.

8 oz. Velveeta cheese

Salt and pepper, to taste

NOTE: None of the cans should be drained for this recipe.

Take all of the canned ingredients, open them and dump them together in a pot. Over high heat, bring the soup to a boil. Once boiling, reduce the heat and simmer for 10 to 15 minutes to help the flavors meld. Add salt and pepper to taste. Cut the Velveeta cheese into small cubes and add to the soup. Stir the soup until the cheese is well melted. Serve immediately.

Carbohydrates always make soup more appealing, so I would be remiss to not include an easy bread recipe to accompany the soup. When it comes to bread, there is nothing that says survival more than bannock. Here are a couple of easy bannock recipes, the first can be made over a fire while the second can be over the fire or baked in the oven:

The first recipe is appropriately named because the dough is wrapped around a green stick for cooking over an open fire.

Green stick bannock

1 cup whole-wheat flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

¼ teaspoon salt

3 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons milk powder

Water (to thicken bread dough)

Mix all the ingredients together well, ensuring that the butter is evenly distributed. (It can be a little easier if the butter is melted and then added to the dry ingredients.) Slowly add water while mixing dough until it creates a ball. Shape the dough into a cigar shape and wrap it around a green stick. (The dough should be approximately ½ inch thick). Slowly roast the bannock over a hot fire, making sure to rotate for even cooking until the exterior color is golden brown. Allow to cool enough for safe handling and serve immediately or store in a sealable plastic bag.

Multi-flour bannock

1 cup barley flour

1 cup wheat flour

½ cup rolled oats

1 cup white sugar

½ to 1 cup dried fruits (raisins are a popular option.)

1 ½ cup buttermilk

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 tablespoon coarse ground salt

1 tablespoon cinnamon

1 tablespoon cloves

1 tablespoon nutmeg

NOTE: If cooking in the oven, preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

In a large bowl, mix together ingredients. Stir until the dough forms a ball. For oven cooking: Shape the dough into a rough oval, placing on a baking sheet or oven-safe casserole dish. Bake in the oven until golden brown, roughly 30 minutes. For open fire cooking: Separate the dough into baseball sized pieces, shape the dough into a cigar shape and wrap it around a green stick. (The dough should be approximately ½ inch thick). Slowly roast the bannock over a hot fire, making sure to rotate for even cooking until the exterior color is golden brown.

While it is safe to say that none of these recipes will likely be making an appearance on the local menu of your favorite neighborhood restaurant, they will do the trick in a pinch and there are so many reasons that having a hearty meal during a difficult time is beneficial.

Hopefully you won’t ever find yourself in a jam, but if you do, at least you’ll be able to make some soup amidst the chaos. If you’re really the adventurous type, you can always try making soup before the world burns. Bon appetit!

— Thomas Miller

