Is Selfishness a Virtue?: Watch Live Debate Tuesday at 6:45 P.M.

Is selfishness a virtue? Ayn Rand famously thought so and one of her most-influential contemporary champions, Yaron Brook of the The Ayn Rand Institute, will debate the former chief economist of the New York Stock Exchange, Gene Epstein, at the next Reason-sponsored The Soho Forum debate at the East Village's SubCulture Theater.

If that main event isn't enough, best-selling author and Fox News legal expert Judge Andrew Napolitano will moderate the Oxford-style debate. In an Oxford-style debate, the audience votes before and after the debate and the winner is the person who moves the most votes in his direction.

The event is sold out (go here to put your name on a standby list) but you can watch a livestream of the event on Reason's Facebook page and right here at Reason.com. The action starts at 6:45 P.M. and the online audience gets to vote and submit questions for the Q&A portion of the event.

