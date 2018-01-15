Paul derides ‘bonkers’ attacks on Trump (video)

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) warns that Democrat screaming about President Donald Trump being a racist despite having little to back the claims is a needless distraction that will ultimately hurt American minorities.

The Kentucky lawmaker said this won’t be the first time that the left’s obsession with accusing their opponents of racism backfires.

“I’ve seen the immigration debate, I’ve seen in six or seven years in Washington being sabotaged by Democrats because they are unwilling to compromise,” he said Monday on Fox. “If they’re not willing to compromise, they are going to sabotage it themselves. We can have disagreements based on policy but once we make it attacking the person and calling a person a racist, it kind of destroys the dialogue.”

Over the weekend, Paul defended Trump following widespread condemnation over his “sh*thole” remarks.

“Some people in the media have just gone completely bonkers with ad hominem on the president,” he said.

The Kentucky lawmaker said Monday that defending the president earned him hateful abuse online. He also explained why he believes it’s inaccurate to label Trump a racist for calling Haiti and other third-world countries by the derogatory name.

“When I went to Haiti a few years ago I went on a medical mission trip and we did cataract surgery for 200 people who were largely blind before their surgery,” Paul said. “I asked for donations before I went on the trip. One of them was to a businessman Donald J. Trump. Who not only helped with the trip to Haiti, but helped with a previous trip we took to Central America.”

“Twitter was filled with hatred toward me, wishing me violence,” he added. “I read two dozen tweets wishing me violence. I read a couple dozen more calling me a racist. It really doesn’t make the dialogue any better in our country. In fact, you know I think it makes it more likely to be violent out there if we’re talking about how we hate each other when it is in fact not really true.”

