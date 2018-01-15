Start Saving Now, Because Social Security Is Screwed: New at Reason

The single largest government program in the United States will soon have an annual budget of $1 trillion a year. Yet even that amount isn't sufficient to fulfill the promises it has made. If Congress doesn't address its insolvency issues, payouts will need to be slashed by a quarter starting in fewer than 20 years.

The program is Social Security, and our national pastime seems to be turning a blind eye to its dysfunctions.

The problems with this entitlement aren't unique. Obamacare is also a mess, while cumulative government spending on Medicare and Medicaid is growing at a faster rate than Social Security is, and eventually will consume a larger share of the economy, writes Veronique de Rugy.

