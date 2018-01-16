A.M. Links: Steve Bannon to Appear Before House Intelligence Committee, Senate Democrats Aim to Restore Net Neutrality, Norway’s Parliament Votes to Decriminalize All Drugs

- "Chances of a government shutdown grew Monday as Republicans concluded that they would be unable to reach a long-term spending accord by the Friday deadline. GOP leaders are now turning to a short-term funding measure in hopes of keeping agencies open while talks continue, but Democratic leaders say they are unlikely to support any deal that does not protect young illegal immigrants."
- Steve Bannon is scheduled to appear before the House Intelligence Committee today.
- Senate Democrats say they have 50 votes, including that of Republican Susan Collins of Maine, to override the FCC's recent repeal of net neutrality rules.
- A Danish inventor named Peter Madsen has been charged with the murder of Swedish journalist Kim Wall.
- A Japanese broadcaster mistakenly sent out a warning about a North Korean missile attack.
- Norway's Parliament has voted to decriminalize all drugs.
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter, and don't forget to sign up for Reason's daily updates for more content.