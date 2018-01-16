Bannon Subpoenaed By Mueller, CFPB Backs Away From Payday Lending Rule, and Trump Admin. Appeals DACA Decision to Supreme Court: P.M. Links

-
Former Brietbart News chief and advisor to President Trump Steve Bannon has been subpoenaed as part of Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the U.S. election.
- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau will "reconsider" its controversial payday lending rules.
- Trump will appeal a 9th Circuit ruling blocking his DACA repeal to the Supreme Court.
- A broken rail reportedly caused a Metro train to derail in downtown D.C.
- California couple arrested for shackling, torturing their 13 kids.