Bannon Subpoenaed By Mueller, CFPB Backs Away From Payday Lending Rule, and Trump Admin. Appeals DACA Decision to Supreme Court: P.M. Links

January 16, 2018
  • Former Brietbart News chief and advisor to President Trump Steve Bannon has been subpoenaed as part of Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the U.S. election.
  • The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau will "reconsider" its controversial payday lending rules.
  • Trump will appeal a 9th Circuit ruling blocking his DACA repeal to the Supreme Court.
  • A broken rail reportedly caused a Metro train to derail in downtown D.C.
  • California couple arrested for shackling, torturing their 13 kids.